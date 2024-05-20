ICYMI, Morgan Stanley's Global Strategy Mid-Year Outlook note was published over the weekend.

The change in view from the bank's chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson has catalysed headlines such as:

thrown in the towel

finally capitulated

Wilson's new forecast is not too far out of line from consensus now. Market Watch earlier collated revised forecasts. The piece is gated but this is a summary:

Wilson cites:

base case is for earnings growth of 8% in 2024 and 13% in 2025, helped by top-line growth and margin expansion

by the Q2 2025, the 12-month forward price/earnings multiple for the S&P 500 will be 19 times on aggregate earnings for June 2026 of $283, equating to 5,400

---

Making 12-month forecasts is a tough gig.