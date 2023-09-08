HKEX will not trade this morning.

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing is the operator of the city’s stock exchange.

Its cancelled morning trade in the securities and derivatives market after the city issued a “Black Rainstorm” warning in the face of torrential rainfall and severe flooding.

Trading will be suspended as long as the warning remains in effect.

Trading could be halted for the remainder of the day, HKEX said.

---

Hong Kong was hit with its heaviest rainfall since 1884, which in turn caused severe flooding in large swathes of the city. The Hong Kong government suspended schools and most public services.

The “Black” level warning was issued by the Hong Kong Observatory on Thursday night and is the highest-level warning of extreme weather conditions in the city.

Shout out to our friends in Hong Kong and hope you all stay safe.