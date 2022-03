As yields in the US move lower so too has the yields on the 30 year mortgage. Since Friday when the 30 year mortgage rate topped out at 4.18%, the 30 year fixed rate loan has since declined to 3.9%. This is according to mortgage news daily. That is one of the biggest today drops since March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

The move lower will help to fuel an already tight housing market besieged by low supply. The Case Shiller home price index rose 18.6% versus 18.3% in November.