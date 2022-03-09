  • Russia will defend its interests
  • Need to make a deep analysis of the situation (regarding US energy ban)

Fighting words from Russia and they are seemingly ready to respond in due kind, as reported earlier here. We'll see what the list will comprise of and whether or not that will add further volatility to  commodities  this week.

As a side note, it is important to realise that Russia does produce a significant chunk of raw materials that are distributed to the world. As a share of global production, Russia produces ~45% of palladium, ~15% of platinum, ~9% of gold, ~5% of nickel, ~5% of wheat, and ~4% of aluminum.