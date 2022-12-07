The surge in volatility profile this year has certainly helped with that, especially with the dollar rampaging across the board for the better part of the first three quarters this year. It wasn't until late October to early November where the dollar really peaked and started to fall off, triggering another wave of extended moves in the past few weeks.

As a reminder, even though USD/JPY has fallen considerably since trading above 150 in October, it is still up nearly 20% or over 2,200 pips year-to-date currently.