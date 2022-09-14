Reuters monthly poll of Japanese firms taken August 31 - September 9:

  • three quarters of Japan firms concerned about Taiwan crisis; slim majority have no plan to respond
  • 58% of Japan firms see Taiwan crisis to affect their business relations with china
  • only 13% of Japanese firms expect yen at 141 or more vs dollar by year-end
  • majority cannot see inbound tourism recover; 20% see no return of demand to pre-pandemic levels

Further on the yen:

  • Asked how they expected the yen to move against the dollar by year-end, 45% of firms - the biggest chunk - pegged it at 136-140,
  • followed by 28% at 131-135
  • Some 11% put it at 126-130
  • 3% set it at 120-125
  • Only 13% saw it weakening further from 141, meaning many firms could be put on the back foot if the currency were to weaken again. Separately, a slim majority of respondents want the yen to rise moderately while 28% want it to fall modestly.

Larger Japanese firms, collectively Japan Inc. do have the ear of the government - they'll be making their views on the appropriate JPY level well known.

Japan flag