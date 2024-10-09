The Reuters urvey finds that Japanese companies are facing earnings headwinds:
- 36% of Japanese firms expect to miss H1 earnings targets
- Rising costs and sluggish sales weighing on performance
- Transportation equipment sector struggling, 50% to miss forecasts
- Shipping industry bucking trend, benefiting from Middle East conflicts
- 70% see USD/JPY trading 140-150 by fiscal year-end
- 45% favor monetary policy moves to address FX volatility
- No major shift in US investment stance despite Nippon Steel/US Steel concerns