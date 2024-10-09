The Reuters urvey finds that Japanese companies are facing earnings headwinds:

  • 36% of Japanese firms expect to miss H1 earnings targets
  • Rising costs and sluggish sales weighing on performance
  • Transportation equipment sector struggling, 50% to miss forecasts
  • Shipping industry bucking trend, benefiting from Middle East conflicts
  • 70% see USD/JPY trading 140-150 by fiscal year-end
  • 45% favor monetary policy moves to address FX volatility
  • No major shift in US investment stance despite Nippon Steel/US Steel concerns
