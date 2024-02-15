All eyes are on the slew of US data today and that is keeping markets on edge a little at the moment. There hasn't been a real follow through to the post-CPI moves and it looks like traders are looking to more data today to try and confirm that. In the major currencies space, we are seeing light changes overall with most dollar pairs flattish:

USD/JPY is the only notable mover, down 0.3% to 150.10 currently. That owes to a slight drop in bond yields on the day. 10-year Treasury yields are down 3.5 bps to 4.231% and is well off the post-CPI high of 4.315% earlier this week.

Meanwhile, with EUR/USD trading back to 1.0730, it is calling into question the break below the December low of 1.0723. AUD/USD is also facing something similar but is held back by its key hourly moving averages and offers near 0.6500 for now.

In other markets, US futures are flattish after a solid rebound in tech stocks once again yesterday. That will continue to be a focus point for trading today as well, as equities seem to be brushing off any bad news whatsoever at this point.

With traders turning their attention to the US data releases coming up, we might be in for a quieter session in Europe again.