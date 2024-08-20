Dr Hans Kluge from the World Health Organization says that Mpox is "not the new Covid", because authorities clearly know how to control its spread.

The BBC has the report if you want to read it.

It adds:

There is still a lot to learn about the new variant, experts say, but it may be spreading more easily, causing more serious disease.

While Kluge sounds confidence ... is such confidence misplaced?

I don't know. But I do know a thing or two about assessing degrees of confidence.

Stay alert on this. Its not as if we haven't had recent experience of health concerns spiralling worse than expected. Hopefully its nothing.