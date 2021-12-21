Morning all,

We have a decidedly risk-on vibe this morning, even Chinese port shutdown and new German covid restriction news can't dampen the bid for risk.

:: USD is softer @ DXY trading around 96.50

:: Gold flat @ 1792

:: US10YR yields sleepy @ 1.433%

:: Major APAC bourses trading higher (Nikkei 225 just closed +2%)

:: WTI up a buck at $69.61

- A look at major FX markets

Looking ahead, we only have the German GfK consumer sentiment data on the docket, and it will come as no surprise to hear that Omicron fears are expected to weigh, with a consensus of -2.5 vs. a prev -1.6.

Hopefully, we'll have plenty of headlines to keep us active.

Keep it tight!