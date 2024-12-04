EUR/USD daily

MUFG expects the euro to remain under pressure in 2025, driven by anticipated U.S. trade policies and geopolitical tensions, with EUR/USD potentially testing parity before staging a modest recovery.

Key Points:

Election Impact: The euro fell sharply following Donald Trump’s election victory, with markets bracing for aggressive trade, immigration, and fiscal policies.

The euro fell sharply following Donald Trump’s election victory, with markets bracing for aggressive trade, immigration, and fiscal policies. Tariff Risks: U.S. trade tariff actions are expected to dominate FX dynamics in early 2025, with the euro particularly vulnerable given the euro-zone’s significant trade surplus with the U.S. The U.S.-euro-zone trade deficit widened from $158bn in 2019 to $196bn by September 2024.

U.S. trade tariff actions are expected to dominate FX dynamics in early 2025, with the euro particularly vulnerable given the euro-zone’s significant trade surplus with the U.S. Geopolitical Pressures: Trump may leverage the euro-zone’s underperformance on NATO defense spending targets as additional justification for tough trade measures. Of eight NATO countries below the 2% spending threshold, seven are in the euro-zone.

Economic Divergence: Anticipated policies could further widen growth and monetary policy differentials between the U.S. and euro-zone, pressuring EUR/USD lower.

Conclusion:

MUFG forecasts that EUR/USD could test parity in 2025 due to aggressive U.S. trade actions and geopolitical strains. However, a modest recovery is expected later in the year as markets adjust to the new policy environment.

