MUFG notes that Trump's inauguration speech, with a heavier focus on immigration than trade, has reduced immediate risks for EUR/USD to drop below parity in Q1. However, trade-related uncertainties persist, particularly around potential tariff actions later this year.
Key Points:
Trade Policy Focus and Market Expectations:
- Trump's speech emphasized immigration over immediate trade measures, dampening market fears of aggressive early tariff actions.
- Trade reviews have been scheduled for key agreements (e.g., Phase 1 deal with China, USMCA, and export controls), with findings due by April 1.
European Exposure to Trade Risks:
- Europe faces potential tariff threats, particularly linked to natural gas purchases from the US, though specifics remain vague.
- The lack of immediate action on Europe and China lowers the urgency of trade-related EUR downside risks in Q1.
FX Market Reaction and USD Positioning:
- The USD rally suggests markets were pricing in more aggressive trade moves.
- With ambiguity around the timing and nature of tariff announcements, USD selling is likely capped, but immediate EUR/USD downside risks have diminished.
Conclusion:
While the long-term threat of tariffs and trade tensions remains, the reduced immediacy of aggressive US actions has lessened the risk of EUR/USD breaking below parity this quarter. Markets will likely shift their focus to the April 1 review date, where the trade narrative could reignite.
