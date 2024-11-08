MUFG anticipates a resumption of USD appreciation over the coming months, following a brief pullback post-election. President-elect Trump’s strong mandate and planned policies on trade tariffs, tax cuts, and increased fiscal spending are expected to support higher yields and drive USD strength, particularly over the next 3-6 months.
Key Points:
- Trump Policy Impact: Trump’s policies—tariffs, immigration enforcement, and fiscal expansion—are expected to lift yields and support USD, as markets anticipate swift action.
- Market Positioning: The recent dip in USD reflects an election outcome that was already priced in, but MUFG sees room for renewed USD strength as markets position for policy implementation.
- Medium-Term USD Risks: MUFG acknowledges that medium-term dollar strength may face headwinds as the full impact of these policies becomes clearer, though the short-term outlook favors USD gains.
Conclusion:
MUFG expects the ‘Trump trade’ to resume, with further USD upside in the near term as investors position for anticipated fiscal and trade policies. While medium-term sustainability of this strength is uncertain, a 3-6 month horizon shows strong potential for further USD appreciation.
