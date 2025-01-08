Citi has lowered its estimates for flows into gold ETFs and is wary of lower prices for the metal in

MUFG highlights three commodities trades for 2025, emphasizing a bullish view on gold, near-term upside for oil with medium-term downside, and bearish prospects for long-dated natural gas prices.

Key Trades:

  1. Gold (Long Spot):

    • Rationale:
      • Anticipated US Fed rate cuts.
      • Increased demand driven by US policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.
    • Outlook:
      • Strong demand from financial institutions, investors, and central banks makes gold an attractive entry point.

  2. Crude Oil (Brent Crude Spreads):

    • Strategy:
      • Long May/June 2025 spreads, short May/June 2026 spreads.
    • Rationale:
      • Near-term upside due to low valuation and Iranian supply risks.
      • Medium-term downside due to increased spare capacity and risks of tariff escalation.

  3. Natural Gas (Short 2026 European TTF and US Henry Hub):

    • Rationale:
      • Anticipation of a global LNG supply surge.
      • Prices likely to fall below lignite economics to manage storage levels.

Conclusion:

MUFG’s top trades reflect strategic positioning for key dynamics in 2025, with bullish sentiment on gold, tactical oil spreads, and bearish bets on long-dated natural gas prices.

