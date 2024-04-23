USDJPY daily

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group highlights the rising likelihood of intervention by Japanese authorities to support the yen, following strong signals from Japan’s Finance Minister and recent currency trends. The USD/JPY has been hovering just below the crucial 155 level, intensifying intervention expectations ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting on Wednesday.

Key Points:

Finance Minister's Warning: Japan’s Finance Minister, Suzuki, has issued a potent warning, indicating that the government is closer to intervening in the forex market to support the yen. This follows a tripartite agreement between Japan, South Korea, and the US acknowledging concerns over the recent weakness of the yen and South Korean won.

Market Conditions and Intervention Readiness: Suzuki’s statements suggest that the conditions for intervention are primed, marking a significant shift in Japan's stance towards more direct action against excessive volatility in the yen exchange rate.

Speculative Trading and Yen Weakness: The latest IMM report reveals a continued increase in speculative short positions on the yen, reaching the highest levels since November 2017. This trend underscores the market's bearish outlook on the yen, contributing to its depreciation.

Concerns Over Economic Fundamentals: Japanese officials are worried that the yen’s recent movements do not reflect the country's economic fundamentals, especially since significant policy changes in March when Japan exited negative interest rates and yield curve control.

Timing and Effectiveness of Intervention: There is a concern that intervening to support the yen might be less effective if U.S. yields keep rising, potentially strengthening the dollar further. This scenario could diminish the impact of any Japanese efforts to stabilize or strengthen the yen.

Conclusion:

As the USD/JPY approaches the sensitive 155 level, MUFG underscores the heightened risk of intervention from Japan to support the yen. With the backing of recent agreements and the clearest indication yet from Japan’s Finance Minister, markets are on high alert for potential actions that could influence currency dynamics significantly.

