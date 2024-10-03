MUFG has revised its outlook for the Bank of England (BoE), now expecting back-to-back rate cuts before year-end. This adjustment reflects growing evidence of decelerating economic growth in the UK.

Key Points:

Recent sentiment indicators, including the GfK consumer confidence index , PMIs , CBI Orders index , and the Lloyds Business Barometer , are showing a downward trend, suggesting weaker growth and potential softening in inflation.

, , , and the , are showing a downward trend, suggesting weaker growth and potential softening in inflation. With anticipated cuts from both the Fed and ECB before year-end, the negative impact on the pound is expected to be limited.

and before year-end, the negative impact on the pound is expected to be limited. Despite long GBP positions being popular and successful this year, there is a risk of a downside correction if financial market volatility increases due to heightened risk aversion.

Conclusion:

Investors should remain cautious about GBP exposure as the economic landscape shifts, with the potential for rate cuts and market volatility posing challenges ahead.

