US yields and dollar dropped on Monday on the news that Trump had nominated Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary.

The reasoning is Bessent has indicated “a possible more balanced approach” to trade tariffs. That's an interesting narrative. Folks love a story. I'd suggest the moves were more due to a cascade of "get me out while I can get out" orders (wea, and not some well-reasoned argument on likely less strict tariffs. But, let's go with the narrative for now.

MUFG says regardless: