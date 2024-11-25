US yields and dollar dropped on Monday on the news that Trump had nominated Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary.
The reasoning is Bessent has indicated “a possible more balanced approach” to trade tariffs. That's an interesting narrative. Folks love a story. I'd suggest the moves were more due to a cascade of "get me out while I can get out" orders (wea, and not some well-reasoned argument on likely less strict tariffs. But, let's go with the narrative for now.
MUFG says regardless:
- dollar depreciation is a temporary correction after Friday’s solid gains vs euro
- the prospects are a US economy performing better than others, especially the EU
- and this divergence will keep the USD "well supported into year-end and beyond, into the first quarter of 2025.”