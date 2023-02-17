EURUSD daily with moving averages

The euro slide isn't over.

MUFG suggests selling the euro from 1.0675 (near spot) with a target of 1.0350 and a stop at 1.0850.

"We are recommending a ne wshort EUR/USD trade idea to reflect our view that there is room for the reversal lower to extend further in the near-term. We are expecting the pair to fall back towards support from the 200-day moving average that comes in at around 1.0330," MUFG writes.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.