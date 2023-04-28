EURUSD daily

MUFG Research maintains a long EUR/USD and a short USD/JPY exposure in its ToTW portfolio. The short USD/JPY trade suffered today longs after the Bank of Japan left policy unchanged.

MUFG is long EUR/USD from 1.0950, targeting a move towards 1.1350, with a stop at 1.0750. It last traded at 1.1016.

MUFG is also short USD/JPY from 134.70, with a target at 129.00, and a stop at 138.50. It last traded at 136.24.

"We are maintaining our long EUR/USD trade idea and our short USD/JPY trade idea despite today's large post-Boj rebound," MUFG notes.

