MUFG Research maintains a short AUD/JPY position in its trade of the week portfolio. MUFG targets 88.70 with a stop at 94.20.

"We are maintaining our short AUD/JPY trade idea in anticipation that the JPY will continue to rebound and recent AUD gains are premature," MUFG writes.

