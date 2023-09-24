GBP/CAD daily

MUFG maintains a short GBP/CAD targeting a move towards 1.63, with stop at 1.07050. MUFG also maintains a long USD/SEK targeting a move towards 11.450, with a stop at 10.650.

"We are maintaining our short GBP/CAD trade idea. The trade recommendation got off to a good start this week resulting in GBP/CAD breaking further below the 200-day moving average at around 1.6735," MUFG notes.

"We are maintaining our long USD/SEK trade idea. It has been a volatile week for the SEK but recent developments are not sufficient to alter our outlook for the SEK to weaken further in the near-term," MUFG adds.

