MUFG in a not on Friday (yes ... I'm a bit late to this):

said the drop in the USD after Trump said he'd prefer not to impose more tariffs on China could be limited

Trump is still more likely to enact new tariffs

While Trump want lower rates and a lower USD his immigration, tax cuts, and tariffs policies means he is unlikely to get then

which means US yilds and the dollar will be higher for longer

USD index, DXY