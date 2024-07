Last week the Wall Street Journal reported on the claim that Musk was to donate USD45mn a month to Trump. The Journal cited, sources “familiar with the matter.”

Musk says its b/s:

“What’s been reported in the media is simply not true,”

“I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump.”

Musk has created a super PAC, called the America PAC, to help support Trump.

