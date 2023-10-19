Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke on the firm's earnings call with some remarks on the economy.

This snippet is worth reproducing in full, it's a bit micro but there are a lot of micro factors like this right now hitting the macroeconomy:

“I just can’t emphasize this enough that for the vast majority of people buying a car is about the monthly payment. And as interest rates rise, the proportion of that monthly payment that is interest increases naturally. So, if interest rates remain high or if they go even higher, it’s that much harder for people to buy the car. They simply cannot afford it,”

Musk went on:

Economic uncertainty, global events like wars, can also weigh on consumer confidence

And tried to finish on an upbeat note: