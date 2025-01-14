The Inauguration is next week, and sources are reporting that Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos will all have prominent places at the event.

Obviously Musk is the most prominent of the three with his position co-lead the Department of Governmental Efficiency or DOGE. There is talk, he may also have an office in the offices of the White House. Bezos and more recently Zuckerberg have wooed the president.

On Friday, Zuckerberg met with Trump in Florida for the second time in seven weeks and torched Meta’s longstanding diversity policies. It was reported that the Meta CEO was at the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago club in part to mediate a lawsuit Trump brought against Facebook and Zuckerberg in 2021 over the platform’s suspension of Trump’s account after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Among the options for resolution is a monetary settlement.

Also on Friday, Zuckerberg appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast to trash the Biden administration and extol the benefits of masculinity in corporate leadership.

As for Bezos, earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video acquired the licensing rights to a documentary and a three-part docuseries about Melania Trump, the former and future first lady. The $40 million deal has her cooperation, and she will be credited as an executive producer. Bezos remains as Amazons executive chairman.

Recall from his prior administration, Trump tried to build a bond with the business leaders (Exxons Tillerson was in his cabinet, he spoke ofter with Jamie Dimon).. This time the richest of the rich seem to be a priority. Bezoz, Zuckerberg and Musk are a pretty good Top 3.