NAHB housing market index for April falls to 77 versus 79 in March.

Single-family home sales 85 versus 87

sales of the next six months 73 versus 70 in March

prospective buyers 60 versus 66 in March

Northeast, +1 point

Midwest -3 points

South -2 points

West +1 point

The decline in the index is the fourth in a row.

The 30 year fixed rate is up to 5.15%.

The NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz says:

"The housing market faces an inflection point as an unexpectedly quick rise in interest rates, rising house prices, and escalating material costs has significantly decreased housing affordability conditions"