The Nasdaq 100 E-mini Futures (NQ March 2025) are trading at 21,474 at the time of this analysis, continuing a bullish move. Below is a breakdown of key price levels and what traders should watch as the market progresses.

Bullish Bias Levels for NQ Today

21,438: A potential cooling-off level where price may pause. If reached, this level could present a long opportunity.

21,407: Today's developing Value Area High (VAH) , likely to act as strong support for the ongoing bullish move.

21,511 to 21,515: A significant resistance zone, serving as a magnet for price action. This area is the Value Area Low (VAL) of both December 27 and December 30. Price is expected to test this zone soon.

21,610: An additional bullish target. If reached, partial profit-taking may occur.

An additional bullish target. If reached, partial profit-taking may occur. 22,000 to 22,050: A key resistance zone for later this week, with strong profit-taking potential if price surges to this level.

Bearish Bias Levels for NQ

21,340: Today’s VWAP , serving as the dividing line for bullish and bearish momentum.

21,332: Yesterday's VWAP, closely aligned with today's VWAP. Sustained trading below this level would signal bearish control.

Outlook for NQ Futures

The Nasdaq 100 Futures market remains bullish as long as price holds above 21,340 and 21,332. If price pulls back to 21,438 or 21,407, these levels could offer opportunities for long positions as the market targets 21,511 to 21,515 in the near term.

Looking further out, 21,610 and the 22,000 to 22,050 zone are potential upside targets, but profit-taking is likely at these levels. A break below 21,340 would indicate a bearish shift, opening the door for further downside momentum.

What Nasdaq Traders Should Be Looking Out For

Above 21,340: The bullish trend remains intact, with targets at 21,511–21,515 , 21,610 , and potentially 22,000–22,050 this week.

Below 21,340: Bears regain control, with potential moves toward lower support levels.

Trade Nasdaq 100 E-mini Futures at your own risk. For additional insights, refer to our earlier analysis on S&P 500 Futures (ES) and stay tuned for updates.