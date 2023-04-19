Yesterday, the broader S&P and NASDAQ index were little changed:
- S&P rose 3.55 points or +0.09% at 4154.86
- Nasdaq fell -4.32 points or -0.04% at 12153.40
For the 2nd consecutive day, those barter indices are once again little changed. This time time the NASDAQ was marginally higher while the S&P was marginally lower:
- S&P index -0.33 points or -0.01% at 4154.53
- NASDAQ index +3.80 points or 0.03% at 12157.22
For the 2 days:
- S&P index rose 3.32 points
- NASDAQ index fell 0.52 points
That's not a lot. The stock market is still waiting for the next shove.
Today the Dow Industrial Average it was the worst performer with a decline of -79.62 points are -0.23% at 33897.02.
The top 5 gainers for the Dow were led by travelers up 6.13%:
The top 5 losers were led by Cisco at -4.51%.
Tesla earnings are out:
- EPS: $0.85 vs estimates of $0.85
- Revenues: $23.33 billion versus $23.21 billion estimate
- Cyber truck is on track for production by the end of the year
- Production 1.8 million vehicles versus 1.84 million estimate
- Gross margins 18.3% vs expectations of around 20%
Tesla shares closed at $180.48. They are currently trading at $178.50 in after-hours trading.
IBM beat on earnings-per-share but fell short on revenues
- Earnings-per-share $1.36 versus $1.26 estimate
- Revenues $14.25 billion versus $14.35 billion estimate
Shares of IBM are trading up 1.5%
Lam Research beat on the top and bottom lines
- Revenues 3.87 billion versus 3.83 billion estimate
- EPS $6.99 versus $6.54 estimate
Shares closed at $491.02 and are trading at $490.20 in after-hours trading