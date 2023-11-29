The major US stock indices are ending the day with mixed results. Both the S&P and NASDAQ gave up earlier gains are are closing lower on the day. The Dow industrial average eked out a small gain, but is closing near session lows.

A snapshot of the final numbers shows:

Dow industrial average up 13.44 points or 0.04% at 35430.41

S&P index -4.33 points or -0.10% at 4550.57

NASDAQ index -23.28 points or -0.16% at 14258.48

Looking at the weekly data,, the major indices are little changed above and below unchanged:

Dow industrial average is up 0.11%

S&P index is down -0.19%

NASDAQ index is up 0.05%

The small-cap Russell 2000 index advanced by 11 points or 0.61% at 1803.80. For the trading week, the index is up 0.05%.

Looking at the 11 sectorsof the S&P index, six showed gains. The winners were led by real estate:

S5REAS (Real Estate) : +0.73% (Value: 231.10)

: +0.73% (Value: 231.10) SPF (Financials) : +0.70% (Value: 589.08)

: +0.70% (Value: 589.08) S5MATR (Materials) : +0.38% (Value: 512.26)

: +0.38% (Value: 512.26) S5INDU (Industrials) : +0.33% (Value: 893.40)

: +0.33% (Value: 893.40) S5HLTH (Health Care) : +0.02% (Value: 1508.20)

: +0.02% (Value: 1508.20) S5INFT (Information Technology): +0.01% (Value: 3275.71)

The 5 losing sectors saw telecommunication services bring up the rear: