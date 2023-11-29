The major US stock indices are ending the day with mixed results. Both the S&P and NASDAQ gave up earlier gains are are closing lower on the day. The Dow industrial average eked out a small gain, but is closing near session lows.
A snapshot of the final numbers shows:
- Dow industrial average up 13.44 points or 0.04% at 35430.41
- S&P index -4.33 points or -0.10% at 4550.57
- NASDAQ index -23.28 points or -0.16% at 14258.48
Looking at the weekly data,, the major indices are little changed above and below unchanged:
- Dow industrial average is up 0.11%
- S&P index is down -0.19%
- NASDAQ index is up 0.05%
The small-cap Russell 2000 index advanced by 11 points or 0.61% at 1803.80. For the trading week, the index is up 0.05%.
Looking at the 11 sectorsof the S&P index, six showed gains. The winners were led by real estate:
- S5REAS (Real Estate): +0.73% (Value: 231.10)
- SPF (Financials): +0.70% (Value: 589.08)
- S5MATR (Materials): +0.38% (Value: 512.26)
- S5INDU (Industrials): +0.33% (Value: 893.40)
- S5HLTH (Health Care): +0.02% (Value: 1508.20)
- S5INFT (Information Technology): +0.01% (Value: 3275.71)
The 5 losing sectors saw telecommunication services bring up the rear:
- S5C0ND (Consumer Discretionary): -0.35% (Value: 1339.15)
- S5UTIL (Utilities): -0.78% (Value: 315.30)
- S5C0NS (Consumer Staples): -0.81% (Value: 738.14)
- SPN (Energy): -0.88% (Value: 637.22)
- S5TELS (Telecommunication Services): -1.11% (Value: 237.18)