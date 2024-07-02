The major US stock indices are closing higher on the day with both the S&P and NASDAQ index closing a record levels. The Dow Industrial Average would also move higher and closer to it all time record high close at 40003.02.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average average rose 162.33 point or 0.41% at 39331.84
- S&P index rose 33.92 points or 0.62% at 5509.02
- NASDAQ index rose 149.46 points or 0.84% at 18028.76
The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 3.8 points or 0.19% at 2033.87.
Tesla shares rose by $21.40 or 10.20% at $231.26 after reporting higher deliveries. That gain comes after a gain of over 6% yesterday.
Other winners today included:
- Rivian Automotive (RIVN): +6.90%
- Paramount Global B (PARA): +5.72%
- AMD (AMD): +4.18%
- AMC Entertainment (AMC): +3.47%
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI): +3.08%
- GameStop Corp (GME): +2.79%
- Bank of America (BAC): +2.32%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP): +2.23%
- Western Digital (WDC): +2.21%
- Alibaba ADR (BABA): +2.06%
Some losers today included:
- First Solar (FSLR): -3.08%
- Chewy (CHWY): -2.38%
- Bitcoin Futures (BMC): -2.24%
- Grayscale Bitcoin (GBTC): -2.20%
- BTC/USD: -2.16%
- CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD): -2.01%
- Papa John's (PZZA): -1.81%
- Corsair (CRSR): -1.59%
- Robinhood, -1.49%
- Zoom, -1.47%
Other big names:
- Nvidia -1.31%
- Apple +1.62%
- Amazon +1.42%
- Meta Platforms +0.96%
- Alphabet +1.23%
- Microsoft +0.56%