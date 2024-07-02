The major US stock indices are closing higher on the day with both the S&P and NASDAQ index closing a record levels. The Dow Industrial Average would also move higher and closer to it all time record high close at 40003.02.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average average rose 162.33 point or 0.41% at 39331.84

S&P index rose 33.92 points or 0.62% at 5509.02

NASDAQ index rose 149.46 points or 0.84% at 18028.76

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 3.8 points or 0.19% at 2033.87.

Tesla shares rose by $21.40 or 10.20% at $231.26 after reporting higher deliveries. That gain comes after a gain of over 6% yesterday.

Other winners today included:

Rivian Automotive (RIVN): +6.90%

Paramount Global B (PARA): +5.72%

AMD (AMD): +4.18%

AMC Entertainment (AMC): +3.47%

Super Micro Computer (SMCI): +3.08%

GameStop Corp (GME): +2.79%

Bank of America (BAC): +2.32%

Shopify Inc (SHOP): +2.23%

Western Digital (WDC): +2.21%

Alibaba ADR (BABA): +2.06%

Some losers today included:

First Solar (FSLR): -3.08%

Chewy (CHWY): -2.38%

Bitcoin Futures (BMC): -2.24%

Grayscale Bitcoin (GBTC): -2.20%

BTC/USD: -2.16%

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD): -2.01%

Papa John's (PZZA): -1.81%

Corsair (CRSR): -1.59%

Robinhood, -1.49%

Zoom, -1.47%

Other big names: