The major US stock indices are closing higher on the day with both the S&P and NASDAQ index closing a record levels. The Dow Industrial Average would also move higher and closer to it all time record high close at 40003.02.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average average rose 162.33 point or 0.41% at 39331.84
  • S&P index rose 33.92 points or 0.62% at 5509.02
  • NASDAQ index rose 149.46 points or 0.84% at 18028.76

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 3.8 points or 0.19% at 2033.87.

Tesla shares rose by $21.40 or 10.20% at $231.26 after reporting higher deliveries. That gain comes after a gain of over 6% yesterday.

Other winners today included:

  • Rivian Automotive (RIVN): +6.90%
  • Paramount Global B (PARA): +5.72%
  • AMD (AMD): +4.18%
  • AMC Entertainment (AMC): +3.47%
  • Super Micro Computer (SMCI): +3.08%
  • GameStop Corp (GME): +2.79%
  • Bank of America (BAC): +2.32%
  • Shopify Inc (SHOP): +2.23%
  • Western Digital (WDC): +2.21%
  • Alibaba ADR (BABA): +2.06%

Some losers today included:

  • First Solar (FSLR): -3.08%
  • Chewy (CHWY): -2.38%
  • Bitcoin Futures (BMC): -2.24%
  • Grayscale Bitcoin (GBTC): -2.20%
  • BTC/USD: -2.16%
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD): -2.01%
  • Papa John's (PZZA): -1.81%
  • Corsair (CRSR): -1.59%
  • Robinhood, -1.49%
  • Zoom, -1.47%

Other big names:

  • Nvidia -1.31%
  • Apple +1.62%
  • Amazon +1.42%
  • Meta Platforms +0.96%
  • Alphabet +1.23%
  • Microsoft +0.56%