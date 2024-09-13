The major US stock indices closed the day with gains. The NASDAQ and the S&P had a perfect week with five straight winning days. The NASDAQ index erased it -5.77% decline from last week with a gain of 5.95%.

A snapshot of the closing levels today shows:

  • Dow industrial average rose 297.01 points or 0.72% at 41393.78
  • S&P index rose 30.26 points or 0.54% at 5626.02
  • NASDAQ index rose 114.30 points or 0.65% at 17683.98

The Russell 2000 rose 53.06 points or 2.49% at 2182.49.

For the trading week:

  • Dow rose 2.60% after falling 2.93% last week.
  • S&P index rose 4.02% after falling -4.25% last week.
  • NASDAQ index rose 5.95% after falling -5.77% last week
  • Russell 2000 rose 4.355% after falling 5.69% last week.

Some big winners this week included:

  • ARM holdings +25.88%
  • Broadcom, +22.41%
  • Chewy, +22.03%
  • Super Micro Comuputer, is 18.29%
  • Palantir, +17.21%
  • Nvidia, +15.82%
  • AMD, +13.37%
  • First Solar, +9.64%
  • Tesla, +9.28%
  • United Airlines, +9.17%
  • Amazon, +8.81%

Losers this week included:

  • Raytheon, -17.7%
  • GameStop, -13.67%
  • Moderna, -6.52%
  • Adobe, -4.71%
  • J.P. Morgan -3.82%
  • Southwest Airlines -3.40%
  • Biogen -2.58%
  • Citigroup -2.37%
  • Wells Fargo -2.22%
  • Occidental -1.88%
  • General Mills -1.84%
  • General Motors -1.76%