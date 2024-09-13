The major US stock indices closed the day with gains. The NASDAQ and the S&P had a perfect week with five straight winning days. The NASDAQ index erased it -5.77% decline from last week with a gain of 5.95%.
A snapshot of the closing levels today shows:
- Dow industrial average rose 297.01 points or 0.72% at 41393.78
- S&P index rose 30.26 points or 0.54% at 5626.02
- NASDAQ index rose 114.30 points or 0.65% at 17683.98
The Russell 2000 rose 53.06 points or 2.49% at 2182.49.
For the trading week:
- Dow rose 2.60% after falling 2.93% last week.
- S&P index rose 4.02% after falling -4.25% last week.
- NASDAQ index rose 5.95% after falling -5.77% last week
- Russell 2000 rose 4.355% after falling 5.69% last week.
Some big winners this week included:
- ARM holdings +25.88%
- Broadcom, +22.41%
- Chewy, +22.03%
- Super Micro Comuputer, is 18.29%
- Palantir, +17.21%
- Nvidia, +15.82%
- AMD, +13.37%
- First Solar, +9.64%
- Tesla, +9.28%
- United Airlines, +9.17%
- Amazon, +8.81%
Losers this week included:
- Raytheon, -17.7%
- GameStop, -13.67%
- Moderna, -6.52%
- Adobe, -4.71%
- J.P. Morgan -3.82%
- Southwest Airlines -3.40%
- Biogen -2.58%
- Citigroup -2.37%
- Wells Fargo -2.22%
- Occidental -1.88%
- General Mills -1.84%
- General Motors -1.76%