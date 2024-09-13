The major US stock indices closed the day with gains. The NASDAQ and the S&P had a perfect week with five straight winning days. The NASDAQ index erased it -5.77% decline from last week with a gain of 5.95%.

A snapshot of the closing levels today shows:

Dow industrial average rose 297.01 points or 0.72% at 41393.78

S&P index rose 30.26 points or 0.54% at 5626.02

NASDAQ index rose 114.30 points or 0.65% at 17683.98

The Russell 2000 rose 53.06 points or 2.49% at 2182.49.

For the trading week:

Dow rose 2.60% after falling 2.93% last week.

S&P index rose 4.02% after falling -4.25% last week.

NASDAQ index rose 5.95% after falling -5.77% last week

Russell 2000 rose 4.355% after falling 5.69% last week.

Some big winners this week included:

ARM holdings +25.88%

Broadcom, +22.41%

Chewy, +22.03%

Super Micro Comuputer, is 18.29%

Palantir, +17.21%

Nvidia, +15.82%

AMD, +13.37%

First Solar, +9.64%

Tesla, +9.28%

United Airlines, +9.17%

Amazon, +8.81%

Losers this week included: