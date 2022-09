The announcement that the flows of gas through the Nord Stream pipeline was halted due to a leak detected from maintenance, has stocks giving up their earlier gains.

The NASDAQ index is now down -34.6 points at -0.29% at 11751. 50. The high reached 11945.91.

The S&P is up 2 points or 0.05% at 3969.22. The high reached 4018.43

The Dow is up 64 points or 0.20% at 31719.03. The high reached 32026.90