The Nasdaq index is closing the day at a new record level. The old record was at 16442.20. The S&P stretched toward it's record level at 5254.34, but closed above 8 points short of the level.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average average rose 126.60 points or 0.32% at 39558.12.

S&P index rose 25.28 points or 0.48% at 5246.69

NASDAQ index rose 122.94 points or 0.75% at 16511.18.

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 23.57 points or 1.14% at 2085.69.

The price of Gamestop is closing up 60.10% up $18.30 but was up as much as $34.38. AMC close up close to 32% or $1.66. It was up as much as $6.69 before tumbling lower. Nonetheless it was a positive for the Meme stocks once again.