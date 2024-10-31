The S&P 500 touched a session low, down 96 points or 1.6%. The Nasdaq is hurting worse, down 2.6%.

Worryingly, some of the highest flyers are being hit hardest today:

MSFT -5.6%

NVDA -4.7%

META -4.6%$

AMD -3% (after a 10% decline yesterday)

SOXX semiconductor ETF -4.4%

TSLA -2.6%

GOOG -1.7% and has nearly closed yesterday's earnings gap up

There are some bright spots out there but it's not a great look for the Nasdaq chart. The question is: Are we looking at election angst or a retracement in the AI trade?

Earnings from Apple, Amazon and Intel are due after the bell.