December is a bullish month for stocks historically and markets are following the script so far.

The Nasdaq is leading the way to, up 1.0% and hitting a new record. It's a nice looking breakout and comes after a softer ISM services report underscores the likelihood of a Fed cut this month.

Nasdaq Comp daily

One of the winners within the index is Amazon, which is up nearly 3% to a new record at $220 per share.