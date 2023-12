The Nasdaq Composite has extended its gain to 0.5%.

There was some selling on the heels of the comments from Williams and the S&P Global services PMI was also a touch hot but it hasn't left a lasting impact. Treasury yields are near the lows of the day, particularly at the long end.

In response, stocks are rallying again, led by a 4% rally in Costco after reporting earnings. Chipmakers are also strengthening, perhaps in anticipation of a new release from OpenAI.