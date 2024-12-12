Nasdaq Price Prediction by ForexLive.com's AI: Bearish Bias, Score: -6

The AI-driven prediction scale for Nasdaq futures ranges from -10 to +10, where -10 reflects extreme bearish confidence identified by AI analysis, +10 represents extreme bullish confidence based on AI-driven insights, and scores near 0 indicate a neutral or indecisive outlook, with the magnitude reflecting the AI's confidence in the directional bias for Nasdaq market movements.

Nasdaq futures continue to exhibit bearish momentum, trading firmly below critical levels such as yesterday's Value Area Low (21,687) and VWAP (21,694). If sellers maintain control, the next key support zone between 21,570–21,474 is likely to be tested.

Analysis: Navigating Key Levels with AI Insights

1. Bearish Pressure Below Critical Resistance:

Yesterday’s VWAP (21,694) and Value Area Low (21,687): Price remains decisively below these levels, signaling seller dominance.

Support Cluster at 21,570–21,600: A critical area formed by the naked Value Area High (VAH) from two and four days ago. The AI highlights this zone as a potential magnet for price but warns of a breakdown toward 21,474 if no buyer response emerges.

Psychological Levels: The 21,500 handle may act as a liquidity zone, where market makers often seek to trap short-sellers or induce long liquidation.

2. Order Flow and Volumetric Insights:

ForexLive.com’s AI scans real-time order flow to deliver actionable insights:

**Cumulative

Delta:** Sustained negative readings highlight persistent seller dominance throughout the session.

Delta SL Values: Weak positive values near current levels suggest limited buyer activity, reinforcing the bearish case.

Weak positive values near current levels suggest limited buyer activity, reinforcing the bearish case. Volume Spikes: Large volume coincides with negative delta, indicating aggressive selling pressure rather than absorption by buyers.

3. Price Action Behavior:

The price action supports the bearish bias:

Multiple attempts to reclaim key resistance levels, including 21,687, have failed, with red candles closing near their lows.

, have failed, with red candles closing near their lows. The cluster at 21,570–21,600 may temporarily slow the decline, but a lack of positive delta or volume-based buying signals reduces the likelihood of a sustained reversal at this stage.

AI-Powered Edge: Why This Analysis Stands Out

ForexLive.com’s AI delivers a unique perspective by:

Focusing on Real-Time Data: It analyzes order flow and volumetric stats such as delta imbalances and cumulative delta shifts to capture market sentiment shifts early. Integrating Historical Levels: Yesterday’s and multi-day naked levels are used to pinpoint high-probability zones for price reactions, such as the current focus on 21,570–21,600. Adapting to Market Context: The AI accounts for psychological levels, liquidity traps, and dynamic market-maker strategies to refine predictions.

Conclusion: Navigating the Nasdaq Bearish Momentum With AI Assistance

Nasdaq futures are firmly under bearish control, with sellers targeting the 21,570–21,474 zone. A decisive breakdown below this area could accelerate losses, while a reclaim of 21,600 with positive delta and strong volume might spark a retracement toward 21,687.

Stay ahead of the market with ForexLive.com’s AI-driven analysis—providing real-time, actionable insights for traders seeking clarity in today’s volatile Nasdaq futures market. AI is not magic. Always invest and trade in Nasdaq at your own risk only. Visit ForexLive.com for addtional views.