NASDAQ Futures Trading Map: Key Price Levels for Today

This analysis provides a detailed trading map for NASDAQ futures on the March contract, highlighting critical levels to monitor. These key price levels can guide traders in evaluating price action and identifying attractive reward-to-risk opportunities. No specific trade predictions or calls are provided—this is a guide to help traders focus on meaningful areas in today’s NASDAQ futures market.

Current Market Context in NASDAQ Futures

Current Price: NASDAQ futures are trading at 21,227 , sitting slightly below the developing VWAP for today and yesterday’s VWAP.

NASDAQ futures are trading at , sitting slightly below the developing VWAP for today and yesterday’s VWAP. Immediate Market Bias: The market leans bearish, with price action near critical levels such as 21,300 (yesterday’s POC) and 21,152 (yesterday’s VAL), shaping the direction.

Today’s NASDAQ Futures Key Price Levels to Watch

Above 21,300–21,331: Bulls Regain Control of NASDAQ Futures

21,300 (Yesterday’s POC): This is a critical line in the sand for bulls.

Sustained price action above this level increases the probability of testing higher resistance levels in today’s NASDAQ futures market. 21,331 (Dec. 31st Closing VWAP): A key resistance level for bulls to reclaim.

Breaking above this level shifts momentum, allowing for more upside potential. Bullish Targets Above 21,331: 21,391 (Dec. 31st Value Area High): A significant resistance level to watch.

A significant resistance level to watch. 21,444 (Yesterday’s Value Area High): A naked level for today and a possible profit-taking zone for long positions.

A naked level for today and a possible profit-taking zone for long positions. 21,500+: A psychological round number and a key technical level that signals stronger bullish control if reached.

Below 21,300: Bears Retain Control of NASDAQ Futures

Key Support Levels Below 21,300: 21,152 (Yesterday’s Value Area Low): A natural target for bearish momentum.

A natural target for bearish momentum. 21,100–21,075: A critical zone around a round number where price could find additional support. Bearish Targets Below 21,152: 20,675: The 20-period EMA on the weekly chart. Given today is the weekly close, this level carries added significance.

The 20-period EMA on the weekly chart. Given today is the weekly close, this level carries added significance. 20,385: A long-term support level and a potential target for extended bearish moves in NASDAQ futures.

Guidance for NASDAQ Futures Traders: Key Price Action Areas

For Bullish Scenarios in NASDAQ Futures:

Monitor price action around 21,300–21,331 , as these levels determine whether bulls can regain control.

around , as these levels determine whether bulls can regain control. A breakout above 21,331 increases the likelihood of reaching 21,391 or 21,444. Sustained momentum could push price toward the psychological level of 21,500 or higher.

For Bearish Scenarios in NASDAQ Futures:

Watch for bearish confirmation below 21,300 , signaling continued control for bears.

below , signaling continued control for bears. A break below 21,152 could lead to deeper downside moves, with targets at 20,675 and 20,385.

Conclusion: Today’s NASDAQ Futures Trading Map and Key Price Levels

This NASDAQ futures trading map identifies crucial price levels for traders to monitor:

Above 21,300–21,331: Bulls regain control, with upside potential toward 21,391 , 21,444 , and possibly 21,500 .

Bulls regain control, with upside potential toward , , and possibly . Below 21,300: Bears maintain control, targeting 21,152, 20,675, and 20,385.

These NASDAQ futures key price levels serve as meaningful junctions to evaluate price action and reward-to-risk opportunities. Traders should use this map to stay focused on significant areas in today’s market. Trade NQ at your risk only and visit ForexLive.com for additional views.