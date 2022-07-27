The major US stock indices have closed sharply higher:

Dow industrial average rose 434.44 points or 1.37% at 32196

S&P index rose 102.27 points or 2.61% at 4023.31

NASDAQ index rose 469.86 points or 4.06% at 12032.43

Russell 2000 rose 43.08 points or 2.39% at 1848.33

All major sectors of the S&P moved higher:

tech rose 4.29%

communication services rose 5.10%

consumer discretionary rose 3.85%

energy rose 2.21%

The weakest component was utilities which rose 0.10%. Healthcare rose 0.64% in consumer staples rose 0.7%

The NASDAQ index at its best year in over 2 years