The NASDAQ index is now up 100 points or 0.76% with 13359.47. That takes the price within 26 points of the high from Friday and the high for the year at 13385.95. A move above that level would take the price to the highest level since April 2022.

Meanwhile, the S&P is up 15.90 or 0.37% at 4314.67. The high price on Friday reached 4322.62. That level was just shy of the August 16, 2022 high of 4325.28.

Oracle shares are up $7.30 or 6.65% today ahead of their earnings after the close. Estimates are for $1.58 on revenues of $13.73 billion. That's up from $1.22 last quarter on $12.398 billion. Since March 15 a few days after the last earnings report, the price is up 42.41%.

Adobe is another major release this week. Shares of Adobe or currently trading up $15.15 or 3.34% at $469.15. Since May 12, the price is up 41.38%.