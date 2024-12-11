As London/European traders look to exit for the day, the US stock indices are trading higher. The broader S&P and NASDAQ index are making new session high. For the S&P index is up 51.24 points or 0.85% at 6086.27. For the NASDAQ index is up 314 points or 1.60% and breaking through the 20,000 level. It's high price just reached 20,003.41. The S&P record high close comes in at 6090.27.

Apple has made nonconsecutive intraday highs, and trades at a new record. The high price reached $250.80

Tesla is also reached an all-time high. A trade to a high of $415

Amazon reached a new all-time high today at $231.20

Meta reached a new all-time high at $638.40.

Alphabet traded to a new all-time high of $193.70

Netflix traded to a new all-time high of $940.01

Risk on?

Bitcoin is back above the $100K. It trades at $100,891 after reaching $101,160. It's all time high reached $103,647 on December 5