The major US stock indices are closing with mixed results. However, the NASDAQ index is closing at a new all-time record high. It is closing above the high from July at 18647.45.

The gains as AMD and Alphabet report after the close.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average - 154.06 points or -0.36% at 42233.51

S&P index rose 9.56 points or 0.16% at 5833.08

NASDAQ index rose 145.56 points or 0.78% at 18712.75.

They small-cap Russell 2000-5.97.4-0.27% and 223.08

After Close today:

AMD

Alphabet

Snap Inc.

Chipotle

Visa

First Solar

Looking at the rest the week Microsoft, Meta, Merck, Amazon, Apple and Intel are all set to release along with others.

Today:

AMD rose $6.33 were 3.96% at $166.25

Alphabet rose $2.96 or 1.78% at $169.68.

Amazon rose 1.3%

Microsoft rose 1.26%

Meta rose 2.62%

Apple rose 0.12%

Wednesday

Before Open:

Lilly

Caterpillar

Humana

After Close:

Microsoft

Meta

Coinbase

Robinhood

Thursday

Before Open:

Uber

Peloton

Merck

ConocoPhillips

SiriusXM

Altria

Mastercard

After Close:

Amazon

Apple

Intel

Friday

Before Open: