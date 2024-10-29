The major US stock indices are closing with mixed results. However, the NASDAQ index is closing at a new all-time record high. It is closing above the high from July at 18647.45.

The gains as AMD and Alphabet report after the close.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average - 154.06 points or -0.36% at 42233.51
  • S&P index rose 9.56 points or 0.16% at 5833.08
  • NASDAQ index rose 145.56 points or 0.78% at 18712.75.

They small-cap Russell 2000-5.97.4-0.27% and 223.08

After Close today:

  • AMD
  • Alphabet
  • Snap Inc.
  • Chipotle
  • Visa
  • First Solar

Looking at the rest the week Microsoft, Meta, Merck, Amazon, Apple and Intel are all set to release along with others.

Today:

  • AMD rose $6.33 were 3.96% at $166.25
  • Alphabet rose $2.96 or 1.78% at $169.68.
  • Amazon rose 1.3%
  • Microsoft rose 1.26%
  • Meta rose 2.62%
  • Apple rose 0.12%

Wednesday
Before Open:

  • Lilly
  • Caterpillar
  • Humana

After Close:

  • Microsoft
  • Meta
  • Coinbase
  • Robinhood

Thursday
Before Open:

  • Uber
  • Peloton
  • Merck
  • ConocoPhillips
  • SiriusXM
  • Altria
  • Mastercard

After Close:

  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Intel

Friday
Before Open:

  • FuboTV
  • Chevron
  • ExxonMobil
  • Wayfair