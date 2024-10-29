The major US stock indices are closing with mixed results. However, the NASDAQ index is closing at a new all-time record high. It is closing above the high from July at 18647.45.
The gains as AMD and Alphabet report after the close.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average - 154.06 points or -0.36% at 42233.51
- S&P index rose 9.56 points or 0.16% at 5833.08
- NASDAQ index rose 145.56 points or 0.78% at 18712.75.
After Close today:
- AMD
- Alphabet
- Snap Inc.
- Chipotle
- Visa
- First Solar
Looking at the rest the week Microsoft, Meta, Merck, Amazon, Apple and Intel are all set to release along with others.
Today:
- AMD rose $6.33 were 3.96% at $166.25
- Alphabet rose $2.96 or 1.78% at $169.68.
- Amazon rose 1.3%
- Microsoft rose 1.26%
- Meta rose 2.62%
- Apple rose 0.12%
Wednesday
Before Open:
- Lilly
- Caterpillar
- Humana
After Close:
- Microsoft
- Meta
- Coinbase
- Robinhood
Thursday
Before Open:
- Uber
- Peloton
- Merck
- ConocoPhillips
- SiriusXM
- Altria
- Mastercard
After Close:
- Amazon
- Apple
- Intel
Friday
Before Open:
- FuboTV
- Chevron
- ExxonMobil
- Wayfair