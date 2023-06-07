The NASDAQ index fell sharply in trading today, while the Dow Industrial average moved higher. The S&P index also moved lower.

There is a rotation out of big cap tech and the industrials during trading today

A snapshot of the final market levels shows:

Dow industrial average rose 92.76 points or 0.28% at 33666.05

S&P index fell -16.25 points or -0.38% at 4267.61

NASDAQ index fell -171.53 points or -1.29% at 13104.89

The small-cap Russell 2008 had another solid day with a gain of 1.78%. It is up 8.76% since bottoming on May 11 (5 trading days).. The close today was the highest since early March.

Looking at the recent big-cap tech/AI stocks, they tumbled lower in trading today:

Nvidia fell $-11.69 or -3.02% to $374.85

Google fell $4.77 or -3.74% to $122.55

Microsoft fell $-10.22 or -3.06% to $323.46

Adobe fell $-14.35 or -3.31% to $418.54

Looking at the Dow stocks: