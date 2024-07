US stocks continue to move lower. The NASDAQ index is leading the way with a client of -2.17% at 17606.71. The S&P index is down 83 points or -1.5% at 5472.73.

For the NASDAQ index it is currently trading at the lowest level since June 25. Last Tuesday, the price fell -2.77%.

The S&P decline of 1.5% is its largest decline since a-1.57% on April 30.