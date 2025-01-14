In what was up and down trading today, the major indices are closing mixed.
The Dow industrial average closed higher for the 2nd day in a row. The index was helped by:
- Caterpillar, +2.5%
- 3M +1.99%
- Sherwin WIlliams, +1.63%
- Travelers +1.55%
- Goldman Sachs +1.50%
- Salesforce +1.39%
Meanwhile the NASDAQ index is lower for its fifth consecutive day after trading up as much as 185 points at session highs. The index fell -43.71 points or -0.23% at19044.39.
The S&P index is marginally higher by 6.69 points or 0.11% at 5842.91.
- Nvidia, -1.10%
- Amazaon -0.32%
- Meta, -2.31%
- Alpahbet -0.71%
- Apple -0.48%
- Tesla -1.72%