In what was up and down trading today, the major indices are closing mixed.

The Dow industrial average closed higher for the 2nd day in a row. The index was helped by:

  • Caterpillar, +2.5%
  • 3M +1.99%
  • Sherwin WIlliams, +1.63%
  • Travelers +1.55%
  • Goldman Sachs +1.50%
  • Salesforce +1.39%

Meanwhile the NASDAQ index is lower for its fifth consecutive day after trading up as much as 185 points at session highs. The index fell -43.71 points or -0.23% at19044.39.

The S&P index is marginally higher by 6.69 points or 0.11% at 5842.91.

  • Nvidia, -1.10%
  • Amazaon -0.32%
  • Meta, -2.31%
  • Alpahbet -0.71%
  • Apple -0.48%
  • Tesla -1.72%