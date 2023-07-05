The NASDAQ index has erased earlier declines which saw the index trade down -49.41 points. The index is currently up 24 points or 0.17% at 13840.30. The high price for the day reached 13844.50

The NASDAQ index reached a new year high and highest level since April 21, 2022 back on June 16 at 13864.06. The high price during Monday's trade reached 13839.09. Getting above those highs increases of bullish bias

The broad S&P index has also rebounded. It traded down as much as -18.97 points, but is now down only modestly by around 3 points were -0.07% at 4452.69.

The Dow Industrial Average of 30 stocks is still down by -112 points or -0.33%.