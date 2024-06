The Fed and Chair Powell may now be slow playing the policy, the stocks are not being detered.

The NASDAQ index has reached a new high and currently trades up 367 points or 2.11% at 17709. The high price reached 17725.39.

The S&P index is also higher by 65 points or 1.21% at 5440.12 after reaching a new all-time intraday high of 5447.25.