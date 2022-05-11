Another we close for the NASDAQ index. It is closing down -373 point -3.18%. In addition the FAANG stocks are now all in bearish territory as Apple is now down over 20% from its all-time high.

The NASDAQ index is closing down -29.9% from its all-time high.

The S&P index is down -18.33%

The Dow industrial average is faring the best with a decline of -13.85% from its all-time high

For the day:

Dow industrial average is down -326.63 points or -1.02% at 31834.10

S&P index is down -65.85 points or -1.65% at 3935.19

NASDAQ index is down -373.43 points or -3.18% at 11364.25

Russell 2000 is down 43.64 points or -2.48% at 1718.14

After the close Disney has reported their earnings.

Revenues $19.25 billion versus $20.03 billion

earnings-per-share $1.08 versus $1.19 estimate

Q2 subscribers 137.7 million versus 135 million estimate

Despite the miss, there are some quirks in the data compared to the estimates. The Q2 subscribers were a relief.. The futures are up $5.09 or 4.78% at around $110.