The NASDAQ index has erased earlier gains and just traded negative on the day. The index reached - -6.9 points or -0.04% after trading as high as +160.3 points. Yesterday the index fell -269 points.

The price has rebounded as I type and trades up 22 points. Nevertheless, looking at the hourly chart the price currently trades below the 100 hour moving average at 15632.63. The current price is trading at 15539.36. It would take a move back above that 100 hour moving average and higher 200 hour moving average at 15719.49 to give the buyers more control.

NASDAQ index trade back below its 100 hour moving average