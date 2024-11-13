The major US stock indices are giving up gains and backing off from record closing levels.

NASDAQ index was up 77.08 points at session high which took the price to 19358.48. That would have closed above the high closing level of 19298.76 The index is now down -38.77 points in 19232.73.

S&P index is down 1.0 points or -0.2% at 5983.23. It's high price reached 6008.19. The high closing price from Monday six trading reached 6008.73.

Dow industrial average is now up 31.16 points or 0.06% and 43941.67